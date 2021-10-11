×
Long Live Preppies: L.L. Bean Readies for Vintage Sale

The nearly $1.6 billion company is following the lead of other outdoor brands like Patagonia, The North Face and REI.

A pre-worn L.L. Bean “Maine guide
A pre-worn L.L. Bean “Maine guide shirt.” Courtesy of L.L. Bean

WHAT’S OLD IS NEW: In what will be a first in the company’s 109-year-old history, L.L. Bean is launching its first sale of vintage apparel Wednesday. Debuting via Instagram Stories, the selection will feature preppy mainstays like a chamois shirt and the Maine guide shirt spanning from the ’60s until now. The retailer and mail-order specialist is known for its long-lasting products, although its lifetime guarantee was discontinued in 2018 and it now offers a refund for any returned merchandise within one-year of purchase.

The L.L. Bean Pre-Loved collection will be available solely online, in three installments: the first on Wednesday, followed by on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27. The online assortment of 28 garments has been chosen by L.L. Bean’s design team, which started the process years ago by visiting vintage fairs and flea markets nationwide as part of its strategy to look to the brand’s heritage for inspiration. The flagship in Freeport, Maine, will offer an additional 120 garments. Anoraks, vests, fleece pieces, flannel shirts and outerwear are in the mix in men’s, women’s and unisex styles.

