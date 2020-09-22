GOING POKÉ: Digital fantasies continue to invade the real world as fashion and accessories labels race to build up appeal with younger audiences. In the latest example, Longchamp is entering the fray with Pokémon tote bags and backpacks, set to launch in October.

“Your children will want to borrow your bag!” the label mused in its press materials, outlining plans to sell new versions its foldable nylon Pliage bags that will feature the rabbit-eared Pikachu Pokémon character.

There will also be an online event linked to the new products, featuring raids of Pokémon characters in the augmented reality game Pokémon GO from Oct. 2 to 8, coinciding with Paris Fashion Week.

The privately-owned French leather goods firm has been repositioning itself as a lifestyle brand in recent years, expanding its ready-to-wear offer, holding fashion shows in New York and Paris, and taking on Kendall Jenner as a brand ambassador for a spell.

“We hadn’t explored entertainment and gaming before,” remarked Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director of the label.

The venture is “sure to appeal to fans of both companies,” enthused Kenji Okubo, president of The Pokémon Company International.

Merchandise will be sold on e-commerce sites of both companies. Longchamp is owned by the Cassegrain family and counts 300 stores in 80 countries.