Jennifer Lawrence is Longines’ Latest Ambassador

TIMELY RETURN: Jennifer Lawrence is the latest “ambassador of elegance” chosen by Swiss watchmaker Longines.

Longines’ chief executive officer Matthias Breschan lauded Lawrence’s “ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity,” a quality that translates offscreen into a “natural and relatable” elegance.

In a statement, Lawrence described the Swiss brand as being “rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers.”

She defined elegance “as a quiet powerfulness met with grace and confidence.” As a Kentucky native, the award-winning actress added she associated Longines not only with “timeless elegance” but also with the state’s annual Kentucky Derby horse race.

Longtime Dior ambassador Lawrence, who welcomed her first child with her gallerist husband Cooke Maroney in February, made a remarked return to the red carpet at the 66th BFI London Film Festival for the premiere of “Causeway.”

Not only does it signal her return to the silver screen after a three-year hiatus, starring as a U.S. Army veteran returning from combat with a brain injury, but this is also her first credit as a producer after starting her own production company in 2018.

Other Longines ambassadors include fellow actors Regé-Jean Page, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eddie Peng, Zhao Liying, Kate Winslet and Simon Baker, as well as Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin.