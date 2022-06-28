×
Lorde Debuts Blond Hair in Pink Corseted Swimsuit at Glastonbury Festival 2022

The New Zealand native performed hits from her latest album, “Solar Power."

Lorde performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lorde is ready for the summer.

On the final day of the popular Glastonbury Festival, the singer performed in a pastel pink one-piece swimsuit by Dilara Fındıkoğlu paired with red tights and black sneakers. She also debuted her new blond hair. She was styled by Karla Welch, who also works with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Ruth Negga and Sarah Paulson.

The New Zealand native performed songs from her latest album, “Solar Power,” which included hits like “Solar Power” and “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All),” among others.

During her performance for “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” she brought out two guests, Clairo and Arlo Parks.

Lorde performs at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Sunday, June 26, 2022. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

While she was singing “Secrets from a Girl,” Lorde took the time to criticize the Supreme Court for its recent reversal on Roe v. Wade.

“Wanna hear a secret, girls? Your bodies were destined to be controlled and objectified since before you were born. That horror is your birthright,” she said. “But here’s another secret: You possess ancient strength, ancient wisdom. Wisdom that has propelled every woman that came before you. That wisdom is also your birthright. I ask you today, make accessing that wisdom your life’s work. Because everything depends on it.”

Lorde was not the only singer who spoke out against the Supreme Court’s decision at the festival. Other artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers and Kacey Musgraves aired their sentiments about the decision.

