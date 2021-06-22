RISING STAR: L’Oréal Paris is debuting its Lights on Women Award at the Cannes Film Festival next month to honor a rising female filmmaker. The award is in partnership with the festival’s Short Films competition.

The winner will be chosen from that and short film programs from international film schools.

The laureate is to be announced on July 16 by Kate Winslet, a L’Oréal Paris spokesperson and Academy Award-winner, who will act as the competition’s first juror. That will be during a prize ceremony at the Jeune Cinéma dinner in Cannes, France.

Women are severely underrepresented in film: According to Statista, just 10.7 percent of directors were female in Hollywood in 2019. Only 21.3 percent of short films are directed by women and a total of seven women have been nominated as Best Director at the Academy Awards.

“What an honor to preside as juror over this remarkable recognition for women filmmakers and to have an opportunity to celebrate such incredible talent,” said Winslet, in a statement. “It is essential that we work together as a community to pursue gender parity within our industry, and I am delighted to support the L’Oréal Paris family on this important initiative.”

The winner will receive financial support of up to 30,000 euros, a platform for more visibility and access to other women in cinema.

“L’Oréal Paris is a feminine and feminist brand. We believe in empowering women to overcome barriers and to have a long-term positive social impact within their communities,” said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, global brand president of L’Oréal Paris. “The massive under-representation of women in film requires large-scale support, and I am proud to use our brand platform and resources to stand up for women’s visibility, with the help of the incredible female actors who represent our brand. I firmly believe in advocating for talented women and holding space for them to shine.”

Thierry Frémaux, director of the Festival International du Film de Cannes, said the partnership with L’Oréal Paris is a natural extension of the brand’s ongoing support for Cannes and the cinema community.

“The Lights on Women Award will offer a much-needed opportunity to honor a deserving creator and aligns with the broader commitment of the Short Films competition and international film schools’ short film programs to recognize the female talent of tomorrow,” he said.

