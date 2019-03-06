BEAUTY BRAND-BUILDING: One-quarter of the top 100 “megabrands” in Euromonitor International’s ranking are beauty and personal-care brands, and the category took second place overall, behind the packaged food sector.

According to the market research provider’s recent list, which takes into account the world’s leading fast-moving consumer goods labels, the top 10 were: L’Oréal Paris, Nivea, Colgate, Gillette, Dove, Avon, Garnier, Shiseido, Gemey/Maybelline/Jade and Natura.

L’Oréal Paris and Nivea have maintained their first and second rankings since 2014.

“While there has been movement across the top 10, rankings have not changed significantly,” Tom Rees, industry manager at Euromonitor International, said in a statement. “Only one brand has entered the top 10 since 2014: Shiseido, at number eight.

“The key trend has been premiumization,” he continued. “Revived consumer confidence in key markets, plus aspirational demand in emerging regions has grown the premium market substantially.”

According to the report, L’Oréal Paris ranks fifth among global megabrands.

“L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty and personal-care brand by sales, with China its second-highest country for sales behind the U.S.,” Euromonitor said. “[China] is forecast to increase beauty and personal-care sales by over 40 percent by 2022.”