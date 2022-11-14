×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White’s Edgy Wedding-inspired Balaclava Dress at Baby2Baby Gala

The dress was originally the work of Off-White's late creative director Virgil Abloh.

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jessica Alba at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kylie Jenner at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kelly Rowland and Ciara at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Roberts at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
View ALL 44 Photos

Lori Harvey arrived on the red carpet for the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California, wearing a white dress that was equal parts sporty and evening wear.

In honor of the occasion, Harvey donned a white long-sleeve balaclava dress with cutouts under the arms by Off-White.

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

The late Virgil Abloh, Off-White’s founder and creative director who died in 2021, initially designed Harvey’s dress, but his successor Ib Kamara completed the final version. The gown was Off-White’s version of a bridal gown broken down into three layers, tulle, a catsuit and the balaclava.

Related Galleries

The dress debuted during Paris Fashion Week in September for Off-White’s spring 2023 collection. It was Kamara’s debut collection for the brand since he was named creative director earlier this year.

Harvey accessorized with Gianvito Rossi sandals, two diamond bracelets and a large cuff by XIVKarats.

Stylist Elly Karamoh shared on Instagram that he was “honored” to have been invited by the Off-White brand to curate this look for Harvey. “Lori Harvey you gave this legendary piece a life last night,” he added. “It was my highest privilege to be by your side and witness this tribute.”

Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lori Harvey at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

For makeup, Harvey went for a glossy nude lip, a hint of blush, black eyeliner on the lower rim of her eyes, mascara and gold eyeshadow. For hair, she had a single curl placed outside of the balaclava.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. This year’s gala honored reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian with the Giving Tree Award, and was presented by hair care company Paul Mitchell.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lori Harvey Wears Off-White's 'Wedding Dress' to Baby2Baby Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad