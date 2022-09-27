Lori Harvey Wears Turtleneck Mini Dress With Grunge-Inspired Graphic Details to Burberry After-Party at London Fashion Week

Lori Harvey made a grunge-inspired fashion statement at the Burberry spring 2023 after-party at London Fashion Week on Monday.

The model wore an edgy look that included a black turtleneck dress with lace trim on the skirt. She paired the piece with a lengthy denim trench coat. Harvey coordinated with strappy black stilettos.

Lori Harvey attends the Burberry spring 2023 after-show party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

She accessorized with Burberry’s black Lola bag and silver hoop earrings.

Harvey kept her dark brown hair up in bantu knots and makeup included a bronze smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

Harvey is known for working with stylist Elly Karamoh, who collaborates with her parents Marjorie and Steve Harvey.

Lori Harvey and Normani attend the Burberry spring 2023 after-show party at The Twenty Two on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

Creative director Riccardo Tisci, who is leaving the group and being succeeded by Daniel Lee, said he looked to London for inspiration behind the spring 2023 line. “The collection is inspired by the beach as a place where humanity meets, a point where different worlds collide.”

Harvey, the founder of SKN by LH, has been a fixture on the front row at several spring 2023 fashion week shows, including Fendi and Tom Ford.

Harvey has recently signed with IMG Models and WME. She is working on building her portfolio across all industries, including fashion editorial work. In an exclusive with WWD, Harvey expressed her feelings about joining forces with the modeling agency. “It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” Harvey said. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”



