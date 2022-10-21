Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement.

Lori Harvey attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants.

She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings.

The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view.

Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett and Chloé Zhao were among the guests.

Rogers wore a Chanel high-neck jersey top and leggings; Zhao went retro in a black and white Chanel look; and Cotillard opted for a cap-length vest embellished with the collection’s Comete brooch.

In June, Harvey wore Chanel to the Black Beauty Roster Luncheon as well. The event honored the beauty entrepreneur for her skin-care brand SKN by LH, which launched last year in October. She wore a Chanel baby pink knit top and an orange tweed skirt.

Later, she took to Instagram to express her appreciation to the Black Beauty Roster team. “I love what you all are contributing to the beauty industry by bringing together Black beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating all their hard work and success. Thank you guys so much for having me and highlighting SKN by LH.”