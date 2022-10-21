×
Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Fashion

Fashion Collabs Create Viral Moments for McDonald’s

Lori Harvey Goes Monochromatic for Chanel’s 1932 High Jewelry Collection Dinner

Harvey, Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett, Chloé Zhao and more attended Chanel's star-studded celebration.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lori Harvey attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marion Cotillard chanel dinner high jewelry collection. and Chloe Zhao
Jurnee Smollett
Kaitlyn Dever
Andra Day
Lori Harvey arrived at Chanel‘s 1932 high jewelry collection celebration on Thursday in Los Angeles with a monochromatic style statement.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lori Harvey attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Harvey wore the round-neck jacket with only one button clipped below her décolletage with a Chanel chain wrapped around the waistline of her satin pants.

She accessorized with a silver crystal ball shoulder bag and pearl earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Lori Harvey attends the CHANEL dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the Chanel dinner to celebrate the 1932 High Jewelry Collection on Oct. 20 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The High Jewelry collection was displayed in cases throughout Chanel’s “planetarium” for the invitees to view.

Maggie Rogers, Marion Cotillard, Jurnee Smollett and Chloé Zhao were among the guests.

Rogers wore a Chanel high-neck jersey top and leggings; Zhao went retro in a black and white Chanel look; and Cotillard opted for a cap-length vest embellished with the collection’s Comete brooch.

In June, Harvey wore Chanel to the Black Beauty Roster Luncheon as well. The event honored the beauty entrepreneur for her skin-care brand SKN by LH, which launched last year in October. She wore a Chanel baby pink knit top and an orange tweed skirt.

Later, she took to Instagram to express her appreciation to the Black Beauty Roster team. “I love what you all are contributing to the beauty industry by bringing together Black beauty entrepreneurs and celebrating all their hard work and success. Thank you guys so much for having me and highlighting SKN by LH.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

