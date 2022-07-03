×
Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket and A.P.C. men's destroyed indigo jeans.

Lori Harvey wears APC distressed jeans,
Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1 in New Orleans. Getty Images for Essence

Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading.

To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.

Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1 in New Orleans.
Lori Harvey attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1 in New Orleans. Getty Images for Essence

The star wore her shoulder-grazing locks down in a straight style, centering her makeup around gently blushed cheeks and a glossy lip. To add to the low-key look, Harvey wore a satin magenta bandanna wrapped around her head.

Harvey spoke on a panel about finding wealth, power and success as a Black woman. During her career Harvey has modeled in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana; she also recently founded her Skn by Lh skin care brand. After the program, the entrepreneur enjoyed the festival’s musical acts, watching headliner Nicki Minaj perform.

Lori Harvey speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1 in New Orleans.
Lori Harvey speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture on July 1 in New Orleans. Getty Images for Essence
