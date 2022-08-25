×
Lori Harvey Goes Bold in Snakeskin Roberto Cavalli Pants and Jacquemus Top to Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Launch

The model and entrepreneur was one of the many celebrities attending the event. 

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24:
Lori Harvey is seen on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles, Calif. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the Kylie Cosmetics launch at Ulta Beauty. 

On Wednesday, the model-entrepreneur attended the launch of Kylie Jenner’s newest cosmetics drop at the popular beauty chain’s location in Westwood, California.

She wore a knit beige top with a plunging neckline by Jacquemus paired with leopard pants by Roberto Cavalli and a bodychain. She styled her short bob straight and kept her makeup simple. 

She is usually styled by Elly Karamoh, who also works with Steve Harvey, who is Lori Harvey’s stepfather, and Tyler Perry.

Lori Harvey is seen on Aug. 24 in Los Angeles, California. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

At the launch, Harvey was joined by a slew of other A-list guests, including Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio, among others. 

The party on Wednesday was celebrating the latest release of Kylie Cosmetics’ bestselling Kylie Lip Kits. 

Earlier this week, Harvey attended the premiere of Netflix’s new comedy, “Me Time.” 

For the event, she wore a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles.

