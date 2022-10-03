Lori and Marjorie Harvey Coordinate With Monochromatic Dressing for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

Lori and Marjorie Harvey attended Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday with Lori in a head-to-toe black ensemble and her mother Marjorie contrasting in head-to-toe pink.

The duo wore Valentino pieces from the brand’s fall 2022 collections. Marjorie’s coat and top were from Valentino’s “Pink PP” collection, which featured a new Pantone color created by designer Pierpaolo Piccioli himself. She coordinated with Balenciaga’s Falkon pant leggings in pink and accessorized with a miniature Hermès Kelly bag. She topped off her look with a pair of Dior butterfly sunglasses embellished with Swarovski crystals.

Lori Harvey and her mother Marjorie Harvey attend the Valentino spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2, 2022. Getty Images

Lori wore a Valentino menswear look. She selected a sheer shirt and high-waisted trousers, and opted for a bra for coverage.

The model accessorized with black opera gloves and a Valentino Rockstud handbag. She finished off the look with a pair of zebra-print sneakers and sunglasses.

Lori worked with stylist Elly Karamoh, who counts Johnny Knoxville, Serge Ibaka and Sabrina Elba among his clients.

It’s been a busy time for Harvey, the Skn by LH founder. In addition to Valentino, she attended fashion shows for Tom Ford and Michael Kors in New York and Burberry in London.

Valentino’s latest show took inspiration from the bustiers used to underpin couture gowns. The brand’s creative director Piccioli reimagined the silhouette as a type of shapewear to create a second-skin effect.