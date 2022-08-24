×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: August 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont Agrees Deal to Sell Yoox Net-a-porter to Farfetch, Alabbar

Beauty

Sephora Beefs Up Global Team

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Contemporary Indigenous Fashion Takes Center Stage

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded Greg Lauren Dress at ‘Me Time’ Premiere

The model-entrepreneur attended the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix comedy.

Lori Harvey at the premiere of
Kevin Hart at the premiere of
Mark Wahlberg at the premiere of
Kasia Kay and Rob Riggle at
Duckins Jacques at the premiere of
View ALL 10 Photos

Lori Harvey had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Me Time.”

On Tuesday, the model-entrepreneur stepped out on the red carpet of the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a hooded gray dress by Greg Lauren from the label’s spring 2015 collection. She paired the look with heels by Femme LA, gold hoops and gold bangles. She styled her hair in a low bun and kept her makeup simple with a bold eye.

She was styled by Elly Karamoh, who also works with Steve Harvey, who is Lori Harvey’s stepfather, and Tyler Perry.

Lori Harvey at the premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" held at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Lori Harvey at the premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” held at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Harvey attended the premiere along with the main cast of the upcoming Netflix comedy, which releases Aug. 26. Other celebrity guests included Regina Hall, Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez, among others.

“Me Time” tells the story of a stay-at-home dad who finally has some “me time” when his wife and kids are away. He decides to reconnect with his former best friend for a wild weekend, though things take a turn for the unexpected.

As of late, Harvey has emerged as a style star, having been dressed by Karamoh and Maeve Reilly, who also works closely with Megan Fox. In June, she stepped out in a pink and orange tweed set by Chanel at the Black Beauty Roster Luncheon, where she highlighted her skin care brand Skn by LH.

Karamoh has also been the mind behind Steve Harvey’s fashion-forward street style looks, including his outfits during Paris Couture Week in July.

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Hot Summer Bags

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lori Harvey Goes Fashion-forward in Hooded

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad