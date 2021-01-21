Lori Harvey has teamed with Naked Wardrobe to design an exclusive collection of cozy fashions, titled “LH x Naked Wardrobe.” Harvey, the 24-year old actress, model (and current girlfriend of actor Michael B. Jordan), revealed the collaboration debut on her Instagram on Wednesday. The collection will officially launch on the 26th at 9AM PST.

The LH x Naked Wardrobe collection features a selection of crop tops and sweatpants rooted in the brand’s DNA of offering affordable, quality-driven, inclusive garments. Harvey also emphasized the importance of body positivity and female empowerment through the designs, which are available in sizes XXS to 3XL.

“For the past six months, I wanted to focus on creating items that would motivate women to be comfortable in their skin. This inspired me to create a line of neutral, signature color crop tops and joggers,” Harvey said. “During the process, the designs of the crop tops and the joggers were tailored to complement all shapes. We also chose a comfortable fabric to enhance the feel of the mood while wearing the line. These items are your everyday ‘go-to’ that will make you feel good and look good.”

Since Naked Wardrobe’s launch in 2012 by founders and sisters Shideh, Shida and Shirin Kaviani, the brand has grown tremendously. The LH x Naked Wardrobe partnership marks the brand’s third collaboration, having previously collaborated with actress and TV personality Malika Haqq on “mommy & me” basics and actress and model Nazanin Mandi on accessories.

“Lori has been a long-time friend and champion of Naked Wardrobe, and she came to us with a very clear vision of what she wanted to achieve with this collaboration,” the Kaviani sisters told WWD. “This collection was designed for every woman, with versatility in mind. The beauty of the collection is that every piece can be worn dressed up or down, with our ‘new normal’ top of mind. This partnership and collection truly embodies what Naked Wardrobe is all about — making women feel sexy and confident.”

The collection, seen on Harvey throughout the imagery, features a neutral palette of black, white, nude, chocolate and heather gray in styles priced $38 to $56. Crop tops feature sensual cutout details and are composed of baby ribbed fabric, the brand’s signature viscose fabric and bamboo fabric, while sweatpants are made of cotton and polyester. The exclusive offering will be available available on NakedWardrobe.com as well as Nordstrom’s e-commerce and stores nationwide.