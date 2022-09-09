Lori Harvey Makes a Sleek Arrival in Semi-sheer Knit Maxidress and Christian Louboutin Heels for Revolve Gallery’s Opening Reception

Lori Harvey had a standout style moment at the Revolve Gallery opening reception on Thursday in New York.

Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery’s opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

The Skn by LH founder went for a classic two-toned ensemble. She was styled in NBD’s mixed knit dress in black, which featured a one-shoulder design, long sleeves and an asymmetric neckline. Harvey’s dress from the Revolve-owned brand was coordinated with white Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond stud earrings.

Elly Karamoh styled her look for the evening. Karamoh has worked with Harvey for a slew of events, such as the Netflix premiere of “Me Time” in August, where she wore a dress from Greg Lauren’s spring 2015 ready-to-wear collection, and in July for the Essence Festival’s Wealth and Power panel, donning a cropped Saint Laurent jacket.

Revolve Gallery is open to the public from Sept. 9 to 11. It features more than 20 creative spaces through immersive experiences, exhibitions and pop-up shops. The activation showcases new Revolve-exclusive collections from Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello, Lita by Ciara and Good Man Brand. The event will also includes special collaborations from the Revolve portfolio, such as the Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, Remi x Revolve and Helsa by Elsa Hosk.