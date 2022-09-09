×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

Lori Harvey Makes a Sleek Arrival in Semi-sheer Knit Maxidress and Christian Louboutin Heels for Revolve Gallery’s Opening Reception

The skin care entrepreneur attended the kickoff soiree during New York Fashion Week wearing an outfit from the retailer's portfolio.

Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery New
Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City, New York. (Photo by: Christian Lora/Image Press Agency/MEGA) Christian Lora/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Lori Harvey had a standout style moment at the Revolve Gallery opening reception on Thursday in New York.

Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery’s opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

The Skn by LH founder went for a classic two-toned ensemble. She was styled in NBD’s mixed knit dress in black, which featured a one-shoulder design, long sleeves and an asymmetric neckline. Harvey’s dress from the Revolve-owned brand was coordinated with white Christian Louboutin pumps and diamond stud earrings.

Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

Elly Karamoh styled her look for the evening. Karamoh has worked with Harvey for a slew of events, such as the Netflix premiere of “Me Time” in August, where she wore a dress from Greg Lauren’s spring 2015 ready-to-wear collection, and in July for the Essence Festival’s Wealth and Power panel, donning a cropped Saint Laurent jacket.

Lori Harvey attends Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week opening reception at The Shops at Hudson Yards on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

Revolve Gallery is open to the public from Sept. 9 to 11. It features more than 20 creative spaces through immersive experiences, exhibitions and pop-up shops. The activation showcases new Revolve-exclusive collections from Aya Muse, Santa Brands, Andrea Iyamah, Kim Shui, Michael Costello, Lita by Ciara and Good Man Brand. The event will also includes special collaborations from the Revolve portfolio, such as the Camila Coelho Collection, House of Harlow 1960, Remi x Revolve and Helsa by Elsa Hosk.

