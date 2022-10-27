Lori Harvey Embraces Minimalism With Edgy Details in Plunging Rick Owens Top and Trousers for Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Dinner

Lori Harvey made a chic arrival for the launch dinner of Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

The Skn by Lori Harvey founder arrived at the soiree in two Rick Owens pieces, the designer’s white plunging “Dylan” V-neck top and “Austin” tapered trousers.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Harvey coordinated with Saint Laurent’s satin lacquered “Ayers” sandals and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including the brand’s yellow gold earrings adorned with Pavé diamonds and two Lock bracelets.

Hairstylist Ray Christopher created a slicked-back ponytail that left strands framing her face.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Elly Karamoh styled the model’s ensemble and has worked with her father Steve Harvey, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry and Sabrina Elba.

Lori Harvey looked to Karamoh’s guidance for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Where Art Can Occur Theater on Oct. 22, where she stepped out for the “Harlem Nights”-themed charity event in a modern twist on classic 1920s style, wearing a sculpted, flapper girl-inspired fringe cutout dress. The custom piece was engineered by Sengalese designer Ibrahima Gueye and Up Next Designer founder Albert Ayal.

Harvey recently attended Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week party earlier this month, where she wore an auburn-toned hooded midi dress with crystal-embellished black sandals.