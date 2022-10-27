×
Lori Harvey Embraces Minimalism With Edgy Details in Plunging Rick Owens Top and Trousers for Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Dinner

The model opted for a two-toned ensemble and accessories by the jewelry brand.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Lori Harvey made a chic arrival for the launch dinner of Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California.

The Skn by Lori Harvey founder arrived at the soiree in two Rick Owens pieces, the designer’s white plunging “Dylan” V-neck top and “Austin” tapered trousers.

Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Harvey coordinated with Saint Laurent’s satin lacquered “Ayers” sandals and accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including the brand’s yellow gold earrings adorned with Pavé diamonds and two Lock bracelets.

Hairstylist Ray Christopher created a slicked-back ponytail that left strands framing her face.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Lori Harvey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Elly Karamoh styled the model’s ensemble and has worked with her father Steve Harvey, Kelly Rowland, Tyler Perry and Sabrina Elba.

Lori Harvey looked to Karamoh’s guidance for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Where Art Can Occur Theater on Oct. 22, where she stepped out for the “Harlem Nights”-themed charity event in a modern twist on classic 1920s style, wearing a sculpted, flapper girl-inspired fringe cutout dress. The custom piece was engineered by Sengalese designer Ibrahima Gueye and Up Next Designer founder Albert Ayal.

Harvey recently attended Beyoncé’s Tiffany & Co. Paris Fashion Week party earlier this month, where she wore an auburn-toned hooded midi dress with crystal-embellished black sandals.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

