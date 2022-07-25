EXCLUSIVE: Lori Harvey Signs With IMG Models and WME

Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively.

The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.

“It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” Harvey told WWD in an exclusive statement. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur, founder of skin care brand Skn by LH, is a regular fixture at high-profile fashion events and shows. A trendsetter to her 4.6 million Instagram followers and counting, she most recently attended the Met Gala with Michael Kors, was a 2022 Essence Fest panelist and in the committee for Miss Universe 2021.

Harvey has appeared in publications that include W Magazine, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and, along with Michael Kors, has developed relationships with fashion houses Burberry and Valentino. An Atlanta native, daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, she resides in Los Angeles.

At IMG Models, Harvey joins a roster of clients that include Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam. On the entertainment side, WME represents Selena Gomez, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria and Ryan Reynolds.

Harvey will continue to be represented by Tre Thomas and Townsend & Locket LLC.