Lori Harvey Embraces Futurism and Fringe in an Edgy, Custom Dress at Wearable Art Gala

The model wore a custom dress by Senegalese designer Ibrahima Gueye and Albert Ayal for the charity event.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Lori Harvey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Friday. Getty Images

Lori Harvey arrived on the red carpet on Friday for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, adorned in an avant garde dress inspired by the ’20s fringe trend.

Harvey selected a dress created in collaboration with Senegalese designer Ibrahima Gueye and Albert Ayal. The dress had bio-acetate fringes, a thigh-high slit and corset-style layering over the bodice with side cutouts and a wraparound neckline.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Lori Harvey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Friday. Getty Images

Harvey’s dress was created as part of a special Revolve exhibit for emerging designers during New York Fashion Week.

“I worked with Revolve to create a New York Fashion Week exhibit for 12 emerging designers,“ Ayal said in a statement. “I was particularly impressed with how Ibrahima finds inspiration from his Senegalese roots for his creations and creates universally appealing works.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Lori Harvey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Friday. Getty Images

She coordinated the dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin’s “Hot Chick” pumps in light purple and accessorized with Xivkarats jewelry, including three statement rings and a pair of earrings with a diamond upper dangle and a purple center stone.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Lori Harvey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Friday. Getty Images

Stylist Elly Karamoh helped Harvey select the look for the occasion. Karamoh has also worked with Kelly Rowland, Steve Harvey and Johnny Knoxville.

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the films “Harlem Nights” and “The Cotton Club,” celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award.

