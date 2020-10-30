Lori Loughlin Begins Prison Sentence in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has started her prison sentence.

The “Full House” actress reported to a federal prison in California on Friday to begin her two-month prison sentence, according to NBC News, after pleading guilty in the infamous college admissions scandal that made headlines last year.

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, mail fraud and honest services wire fraud in May after paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits.

The couple was among 50 other parents involved in the scandal, including actress Felicity Huffman, who pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and was sentenced to two weeks in prison. She ultimately served only 11 days in prison last October.

Loughlin and Giannulli were involved in a long legal battle leading to their sentencing. The couple was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, including mail fraud, wire fraud, honest services fraud and money laundering in 2019 and faced a maximum prison sentence of 40 years each. They initially pled not guilty, before changing course earlier this year.

The couple’s legal drama has catapulted their daughter, influencer Olivia Jade, into the spotlight, with many questioning her involvement in the scandal. She faced several setbacks to her influencer career because of her parents’ legal case, including losing partnerships with Sephora, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and TRESemmé.

Loughlin is serving her prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., the same prison where Huffman served her 11-day sentence. Loughlin is also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service as part of her sentence.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison. He has not yet started his prison sentence.

