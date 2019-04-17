Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter, Isabella Giannulli, has deleted her Instagram account.

Giannulli, the 20-year-old older sister to influencer Olivia Jade, deleted her Instagram account sometime Tuesday night. She has yet to speak out about the college admissions scandal that her famous parents are involved in.

Following the news of the scandal, Giannulli, who had hundreds of thousands of followers, had switched her Instagram to private mode. Her more high-profile sister’s Instagram account — which boasts 1.4 million followers — is still public and has been littered with hateful comments since the scandal broke.

Giannulli’s departure from Instagram comes after her parents pled not guilty to the charges of mail fraud, wire fraud, honest services fraud and money laundering on Monday. Loughlin and Giannulli are being charged for paying up to $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits. They face a maximum of 40 years each in prison.

While she’s deleted her Instagram account, Giannulli’s Twitter is still up, although she hasn’t been active since March 11. Her earlier tweets reference her studies at USC as recently as this past December, where Giannulli tweeted about the Hallmark film she made with her mother, stating: “Hi!!! I’ve been locked in a library all day studying but hoping you all enjoyed #HomegrownChristmas, I had the best time making it @hallmarkchannel”

Hi!!! I’ve been locked in a library all day studying but hoping you all enjoyed #HomegrownChristmas, I had the best time making it ❤️ @hallmarkchannel — BG (@BellaGiannulli) December 9, 2018

Through her Twitter account, a link to her fashion blog, becauseimbella.com, is listed, however it redirects to a GoDaddy domain page.

Although both sisters have remained quiet during the scandal, Jade has been planning her comeback by successfully reapplying for a trademark to create a namesake beauty line. When the scandal first broke, Jade lost a number of her influencer partnerships, including a palette collaboration with Sephora and brand deals with Estée Lauder, TRESemmé, Princess Polly and more.

