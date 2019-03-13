For Olivia Jade Giannulli, her authenticity as an influencer is now under question.

The 19-year-old influencer is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin, both of whom are embroiled in the nation’s largest college admissions fraud scandal. In documents released Tuesday by a Massachusetts district court, it was revealed that more than 40 adults — including Giannulli, Loughlin and fellow actress Felicity Huffman — are being charged in multiple states for taking illegal measures to get their children accepted into elite colleges, such as Yale, Stanford and the University of Southern California.

While no students have been charged yet in this case, Olivia Jade Giannulli — who goes by Olivia Jade on her social media accounts — has come under fire for her image as an influencer, considering she has partnered with many brands for back-to-school merchandise and has talked freely about her lack of interest in attending college.

From her beauty partnerships to her list of controversies, here is everything you need to know about Olivia Jade.

Who is she?

Jade is the 19-year-old daughter of Giannulli and Loughlin. She has an older sister, 20-year-old Isabella Rose Giannulli, who also is an influencer. Both sisters attend the University of Southern California and are involved in the college admissions scandal.

How is she an influencer?

With 1.3 million Instagram followers and 1.9 million YouTube subscribers, Jade has created a successful career for herself in the fashion and beauty space. Her YouTube videos consist of day-in-the-life vlogs of her daily routine and travels around the world. She frequently posts makeup tutorials, including many how-to videos for a “college party” beauty look.

What brands has she partnered with?

Recently, Jade attended New York Fashion Week as a TRESemmé partner, posting a number of Instagrams and a YouTube video featuring the brand’s hairspray. She’s also done paid partnerships with Sephora Collection, Philosophy and Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Most notably, Jade has used her college admissions as a way to partner with brands for back-to-school merchandise. In the last few months since starting her freshman year at USC, Jade has done brand partnerships with Smile Direct Club and Amazon Prime Student.

Who has she collaborated with?

In addition to her partnerships, Jade has also collaborated with a few brands. In December, Jade embarked on her first collaboration with Australian fashion retailer, Princess Polly, for a capsule collection of streetwear-inspired clothing. In the same month, Jade teamed with Sephora Collection for a highlighter and bronzer palette. Both collaborations are still available for purchase online.

What other controversies has she been involved with?

The college admissions scandal isn’t the first controversy Jade has been involved with. In a YouTube video from August 2018 titled “basically all the tea you need to know about me (boys, college, YouTubers),” she answered viewers questions on attending USC, among other things. When asked if she will be attending college, Jade stated: “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m going to go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all, but I do want the experience of like game days and partying. I don’t really care about school as you guys all know.” Jade was criticized for her indifference toward getting an education and posted an apology video two days later.

In August 2017, Jade also came under controversy after posting a vlog of herself driving moments before getting into a car crash. She later deleted the video from her account.

