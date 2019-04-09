Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are being indicted for money laundering.

The Mossimo fashion designer and “Full House” actress are now facing additional charges for their involvement in the nation’s largest college admissions scandal to date. Last month, they were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and honest services mail fraud. Prosecutors are now indicting the couple for money laundering in addition to the other charges, according to court documents released Tuesday.

The couple is among 14 other parents who are facing the additional money laundering charge. This charge alone calls for a maximum of 20 years in prison, in addition to the maximum 20 years associated with their previous charges. It was reported earlier that the couple could face a minimum of two years in prison for the original charges.

Giannulli and Loughlin are being charged for paying up to $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, influencer Olivia Jade and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Since news of the scandal broke, Jade has lost many of her influencer partnerships — including a now-discontinued collaboration with Sephora — and has gone radio-silent on social media. However, it was reported today that she successfully resubmitted her trademark application for a beauty line after it was rejected last month.

On Monday, actress Felicity Huffman, who is also charged in the college admissions scandal, pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Twelve other parents involved in the case also agreed to plead guilty to this charge.

An arraignment date for the couple has not yet been set.

