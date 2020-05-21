Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have pleaded guilty in their connection to the college admissions scandal.

The “Full House” actress and the fashion designer are pleading guilty to conspiracy charges, with Loughlin pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Giannulli pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison plus a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin and Giannulli made headlines last year when news broke that the couple — in addition to 14 other parents, including actress Felicity Huffman — were involved in a bribery scheme where they allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither rowed crew.

The couple was charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, including mail fraud, wire fraud, honest services fraud and money laundering in April 2019, facing a maximum prison sentence of 40 years each. They initially pleaded not guilty.

Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents in the case to plead guilty. Huffman pled guilty in the case last April and was sentenced to two weeks in prison. She was ultimately released after spending 11 days in jail in October.

