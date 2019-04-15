Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin are pleading not guilty.

The fashion designer and “Full House” actress have requested to enter a plea of not guilty for their alleged crimes in the college admissions scandal that broke last month, according to court documents from the U.S. District Court for the district of Massachusetts.

The couple is pleading not guilty to the initial charges of committing mail fraud, wire fraud and honest services fraud and the charge of money laundering that was filed last week by prosecutors. For both charges, the couple faces a maximum of 40 years each in prison.

Giannulli and Loughlin are waiving their right to appear in court for the arraignment and have filed their plea via court documents through their attorney. It is unclear if the judge will accept the couple’s plea without them present in court.

The couple is being charged for paying up to $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli — who has lost many of her brand partnerships, including a palette collaboration with Sephora and influencer deals with Estée Lauder, TRESemmé and more — and Isabella Rose Giannulli, accepted as crew recruits at the University of Southern California. Giannulli and Loughlin are among roughly 50 other parents charged in the scandal.

Last week, actress Felicity Huffman — who paid $15,000 in bribes to increase her daughter’s SAT score — and 12 other parents involved in the scandal pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. A sentencing date for Huffman has not yet been set.

After passing up on this plea, Giannulli, Loughlin and the remaining parents involved in the scandal were faced with an additional charge of money laundering, which has significantly increased their likelihood of going to prison for their alleged crimes.

