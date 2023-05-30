Loro Piana’s Uniforms for 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome Revealed

EURO SWING: Loro Piana has revealed the uniforms it designed for the European team competing at the 2023 Ryder Cup, golf’s greatest team tournament that this year will be held in Italy for the first time.

Strengthening a collaboration that kicked off in 2016, the luxury label controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will provide the official on- and off-course uniforms for Team Europe’s athletes and their entourages for the event, which will run from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, owned by Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna.

Founded in 1927, the biannual competition pits Europeans against America’s best players, alternating locations between Europe and the U.S. too. In light of the different latitudes of the hosting golf clubs, the tournament has represented an occasion for Loro Piana to test new properties of its fabrics, since the brand’s goal is to offer uniforms that combine its signature understated luxe style with performance, functionality and comfort. To this end, for the first time Loro Piana relied on 3D technology to simulate the clothing’s reaction during a swing, for example, and further guarantee ease of movement during play.

Team Europe’s captain Luke Donald. Courtesy of Loro Piana

The six looks include a short-sleeved polo with a shirt-style collar and a high-neck shirt with zipper in the Comfort Light technical material combined with superfine wool, which has natural softness, stretch and heat-regulating capability that enhance ergonomic performance. In addition, a waterproof vest allows players freedom of movement while lightweight four-pocket pants with a classic fit and tailored details come in Rain System-treated stretch wool that is crease-resistant.

To highlight golfer’s movements in style, Loro Piana’s signature kummel shade stands out on shoulders and runs down the sleeves, in addition to edging the collar.

The Loro Piana polo that the European team will wear at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Courtesy of Loro Piana

“Loro Piana’s iconic outfits have become synonymous with Team Europe and we are delighted that captain Luke Donald’s team will become the fourth successive group of players to don these exceptional products,” said Ryder Cup’s director Guy Kinnings. “Since our partnership began at the Ryder Cup in 2016, the quality of Loro Piana’s fabrics coupled with their specialist design and production knowledge have made them the ideal fit for Team Europe, ensuring that the players look and feel the part both on and off the course.”

A selection of Team Europe uniforms will be available exclusively at Loro Piana’s store in Rome during the tournament days, retailing at prices ranging from $520 to $3,450.

Loro Piana will additionally support the European team in the 2023 Junior Ryder Cup, to be held from Sept. 26 to 28. During the final day, the young talents will wear the same style uniforms as the principal team.

A detail of the Loro Piana polo that the European team will wear at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. Courtesy of Loro Piana

The link with the holy grail of the golf world is not the only one in sports for the brand, which was acquired by LVMH in 2013. During its history, Loro Piana has sponsored a range of competitions, especially in the equestrian and sailing worlds, from the Piazza di Siena horse race to the Superyacht Regatta in Porto Cervo and races in Saint-Tropez and St. Barths, among others. In 2021, the brand inked an agreement with Turin, Italy-based soccer team Juventus to provide the men’s team with formal off-field uniforms, extending the collaboration to the club’s female division last year.