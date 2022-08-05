Loro Piana Expands Collab With Juventus to Female Soccer Players

SHE-CHAMPION: Soccer is having quite a moment in fashion, and luxury house Loro Piana said Friday it has extended its collaboration with Turin-based soccer team Juventus to outfit its female division throughout the 2022-23 season.

The brand, controlled by luxury juggernaut LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, inked an agreement with the club last year to provide the men’s team with formal off-field uniforms. Incidentally, the brand and the club are both based in Italy’s northern region of Piedmont.

As part of the extended partnership, the maker of high-end cashmere sweaters will provide the female team formal attire that will debut during the upcoming season of the UEFA Champions League competition, played by top-division European clubs, and for institutional events. The brand is also introducing a more formal suit for male players.

Last year, Loro Piana created custom looks for the male team, including a long-sleeved cotton polo shirt matching sartorial pants, a cotton shirt paired with a superfine woolen cardigan, and a cashmere and silk jersey deconstructed blazer. It also created a custom suit for the series A soccer club’s manager, Massimiliano Allegri.

Although it’s customary for soccer clubs to link with high-profile fashion brands for their off-field uniforms, Juventus made headlines in 2019 for heightening the fashion quotient on the fields, too.

The team sported training uniforms and jerseys branded by London-based streetwear firm Palace Skateboards, in addition to Adidas’ three-stripe logo. The German sportswear giant has served as Juventus’ partner since 2015.

Several marquee designer brands have or had ties with soccer clubs, including Thom Browne with FC Barcelona; Hugo Boss with AS Roma, FC Bayern, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain; Paul Smith with Manchester United; Diesel with AC Milan, and Brooks Brothers with Inter, among others.