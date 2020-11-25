WARM GESTURE: In the lead-up to the upcoming opening of its new Meatpacking District store, Loro Piana is launching a charity initiative in the U.S. and Canada to benefit Save the Children.

With every purchase made from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, a newly woven, repurposed blanket will be donated by the brand to the North American branch of the organization.

With any product bought at Loro Piana’s stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through the brand’s North American e-commerce, a Save the Children cedar ball will also be given to customers to mark the donation.

A staple in Loro Piana’s legacy, the blanket was one of the first products created by the label. The ones that will be donated to Save the Children will be made entirely of surplus materials from the Loro Piana factory in Borgosesia, Italy, using textiles including fine wools, cashmeres and blended silks.

“We have chosen to work with Save the Children because we feel, after what has occurred this year in regards to public health and the repercussions of the pandemic, that there is an urgent, exceptional need to protect and provide, at the very least, some sense of comfort to children and families around the world,” said Loro Piana chief executive officer Fabio d’Angelantonio.

“Loro Piana’s team has long held a philosophy of giving back to the communities with which we interact and helping others when and where we can is not only our great pleasure, it is our responsibility.”

To wit, the company already launched a similar initiative in March, when it donated repurposed blankets to emergency relief organizations in Italy, including local hospitals and shelters.

In addition to their philanthropic purpose, Loro Piana blankets will be further celebrated during the opening of the brand’s new store in New York, which is scheduled for Dec. 14.

The location will feature a collaborative installation by the Seneca Nation textile artist Marie Watt, who is known for using blankets to communicate messages of history, cultural connectivity and generational acknowledgment.

The new unit in the Meatpacking District is in addition to the Loro Piana Madison Avenue flagship. The brand currently counts 21 stores in the U.S. and two in Canada.

As reported, earlier this year the Italian luxury company — which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — opened a flagship in Tokyo’s Ginza designed by architect Jun Aoki and featuring a striking facade inspired by its textiles.