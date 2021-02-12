LORO PIANA’S LOOKS: While the 78th edition of the Italian Open will be crucial in determining the professional golfers who will be part of the Europe team at the Ryder Cup 2020, what is already known is that they will wear Loro Piana. The original event was postponed due to the pandemic and will take place at Whistling Straits, Wisc., Sept. 21 to 26.

The Italian luxury brand will be the official on- and off-field supplier of the European team, led by Pádraig Harrington, for the next three editions of the Ryder Cup, which after Whistling Straits will move in 2023 to the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, owned by Lavinia Biagiotti Cigna, and then to the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, N.Y.

This will not be the first time Loro Piana will dress the European team for the cup. The team led by captain Thomas Bjørn won the cup in Paris in 2018 sporting uniforms supplied by the Italian brand. During the tournament at Le Golf National in Paris, the American team was outfitted by Ralph Lauren.

During its long history, Loro Piana, which is controlled by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has sponsored a range range of sports competitions, especially in the equestrian and sailing worlds. In particular, Loro Piana has a long-held reputation in sailing, from the Superyacht Regatta in Porto Cervo to races in Saint-Tropez and St. Barths, and is a sponsor of the Piazza di Siena horse racing competition.

