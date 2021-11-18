Loro Piana Introduces Scented Candles

It takes more effort than one would expect to manufacture Loro Piana’s latest product drop, a range of scented candles marking the luxury house’s first foray into the home fragrance sector. Each candle is produced in three days. Placed on an oak wood base, its wax is melded with remnants and deadstock scraps of Loro Piana’s yarns and fabrics. Once the candle burns out customers are left with its textile skeleton which can accommodate new wax or be used as a pocket emptier.

Developed in three versions, the scented candles are named Zibeline, Jacquard and Bouclé, in nods to the precious Loro Piana textiles. The fragrances, too, draw a parallel with the fashion world, as Zibeline for instance has notes of spice and cedarwood recalling Mongolia landscapes where cashmere is produced; inspired by Mongolian Burmese lakes covered in lotus flowers, Jacquard is infused with flowery notes, while Bouclé boasts a fresh fragrance referencing the New Zealand lands, where Loro Piana sources its premium wools.

The candles retail at $390 and can be purchased at the brand’s flagships, as well as online.

Loro Piana scented candles. Courtesy of Loro Piana

