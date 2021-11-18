×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: November 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Business

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Loro Piana Introduces Scented Candles

The scented candles reference the luxury brand's textile expertise and its key sourcing hubs around the world.

Loro Piana scented candles.
Loro Piana scented candles. Courtesy of Loro Piana

It takes more effort than one would expect to manufacture Loro Piana’s latest product drop, a range of scented candles marking the luxury house’s first foray into the home fragrance sector.

Each candle is produced in three days. Placed on an oak wood base, its wax is melded with remnants and deadstock scraps of Loro Piana’s yarns and fabrics. Once the candle burns out customers are left with its textile skeleton which can accommodate new wax or be used as a pocket emptier.

Developed in three versions, the scented candles are named Zibeline, Jacquard and Bouclé, in nods to the precious Loro Piana textiles. The fragrances, too, draw a parallel with the fashion world, as Zibeline for instance has notes of spice and cedarwood recalling Mongolia landscapes where cashmere is produced; inspired by Mongolian Burmese lakes covered in lotus flowers, Jacquard is infused with flowery notes, while Bouclé boasts a fresh fragrance referencing the New Zealand lands, where Loro Piana sources its premium wools.

The candles retail at $390 and can be purchased at the brand’s flagships, as well as online.

Loro Piana scented candles.
Loro Piana scented candles. Courtesy of Loro Piana

SEE ALSO:

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Loro Piana to Launch Collection Designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara

CEO Talks: Loro Piana’s Fabio D’Angelantonio on Launch of Statement Bag

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Loro Piana's Scented Candles Reference Brand's

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad