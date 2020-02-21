NEW IN JAPAN: Loro Piana will open a new flagship in Tokyo’s luxury Ginza district in May.

The facade of the four-level banner was designed by Japanese architect Jun Aoki. Inspired by a scarf, it is the only facade on the street that is not flat.

The company counts 171 stores in the world, and in Japan, with the addition of the Ginza unit, there are 18 units. To mark the launch, Loro Piana will create a number of dedicated products specially made for the flagship.

The brand is helmed by Fabio d’Angelantonio, who joined the company in September 2016 from the Luxottica Group.

While the essence of the luxury brand and its investments into sourcing the best yarns and materials around the world remains constant, the company, based in Italy’s Quarona, has transitioned from a family-owned structure to a managerial organization, following the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s acquisition of a majority stake in the summer of 2013.

Antoine Arnault, son of LVMH chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, is Loro Piana’s chairman and Pier Luigi Loro Piana is vice chairman.