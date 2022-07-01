Loro Piana Debuts Swimwear With ‘La Dolce Vita’ Collection

GLAM BEACH: Loro Piana is debuting a resortwear collection that pays homage to “La Dolce Vita,” a moniker drawn from Federico Fellini’s namesake movie which epitomizes the quintessentially Italian indulgent lifestyle.

The range of beach-ready options includes the first Loro Piana swimwear collection for women, which draws its colors from earthy and natural nuances including kummel, coral, ocean blue, emerald green and sandy beige.

Crafted from marine and aquatic jerseys, the former with a more decidedly sportswear bent, and the latter coming in bikini and swimsuit versions intended to be worn beyond water sports activities, both are embellished with charms shaped like a wave, life belt, boat and boat’s wheel.

The retail price for the one-piece swimsuit is 360 euros and the bikini goes for 390 euros.

As part of the “La Dolce Vita” collection, the luxury brand under the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella is also making a push on accessories, globally seen as strong drivers for luxury sales.

The range includes a new iteration of the brand’s signature White Sole slip-ons bearing the same marine-inspired charms of its swimwear with an 860 euro price tag, and a new summer-inflected handbag called Eolian Basket, which plays on the popular panier style.

Loro Piana’s Eolian Basket handbags part of “La Dolce Vita” collection. Courtesy of Loro Piana

Crafted from handwoven regenerated organic cotton in a nod to Loro Piana’s knitwear expertise, the bag is enriched by brown calfskin handles woven, according to the macramé technique. A range of knots inspired by boats’ ropes reference the collection’s marine inflection. It is available in three sizes, including a mini, small and large version, the last two framed in calfskin and bearing additional shoulder handles. The bags retail between 900 euros and 2,200 euros.

The collection, which is complemented by other resortwear options in lightweight fabrics, including underpinnings, breezy shirts, roomy pants and technical anoraks, as well as accessories such as crochet cloche hats and striped flats, is available at the brand’s flagship stores and online.