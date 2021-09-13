×
Loro Piana Unveils Ryder Cup Uniforms for European Team

The collection includes waterproof jackets created with Wind and Storm System fabrics.

The European Ryder Cup uniforms by
The European Ryder Cup uniforms by Loro Piana.

It’s not just going to be the Americans versus the Europeans at the upcoming Ryder Cup, it’s also going to be Ralph Lauren versus Loro Piana — at least when it comes to determining the best-dressed team.

Both companies have long been the official outfitters of their respective squads, but Ralph Lauren was first to unveil its uniforms for the Americans at the end of August. Now Loro Piana has taken the wraps off what the Europeans will wear at the tournament, scheduled for Sept. 24 to 26 at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The uniforms, created in collaboration with team captain Pádraig Harrington, will be worn by the players and the support team for all official engagements, both on and off the course.

For the first time, Loro Piana has designed waterproof items for inclement weather that will include a three-layer jacket that uses its Wind microfiber as an outer layer, Storm System as the central membrane and a thin, stretch jersey as the inner layer. All the seams are thermal-sealed, as are the zippers.

The collection will also include wool knitwear that has been  elasticized for the first time this year to accommodate players’ movements. In addition, trousers in wool and silk, and polo shirts in technical, breathable jersey are also part of the assortment. In terms of colors, the palette will feature a mix of neutral tones with brighter colors running along the sides, sleeves, shoulders and collars.

A polo shirt from Loro Piana for the European Ryder Cup team.
A polo shirt from Loro Piana for the European Ryder Cup team.

“As captain, I want the players to feel as comfortable as possible throughout the week of the Ryder Cup, and the Loro Piana clothing is a key part of that,” said Harrington.

Even though the Europeans are the reigning champs, Harrington knows it’s not going to be easy to repeat, but he’s confident in his team’s chances. He told WWD: “We are under no illusions about the task ahead of us at Whistling Straits. The United States [is] always very strong and particularly at home with a vocal crowd behind them. But we have a hugely talented team, too, and are more than ready for the challenge.”

A selection of the Team Europe uniforms will be available for sale to the public in Loro Piana stores beginning today.

