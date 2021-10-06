×
Los Angeles-Based Label Yony Launches New Collection at La Brea Store

The brand channels 1950s-era American style in updated fits and fabrications sourced locally in Los Angeles and globally.

Yony, fall 2021
Yony, fall 2021

New men’s wear brand Yony launched its fall 2021 collection this month, available on the Yony website and its stand-alone La Brea location in Los Angeles.

Founded in 2020 by Johnny Schwartz, Yony channels 1950s-era American metropolitan style in updated fits. Its fabrics are all locally sourced in downtown Los Angeles, including Japanese flannel, cotton twills, houndstooth and rayon blends, Italian poly blends, French terry and British red coat and herringbone. The latest collection features coaches jackets, reversible shearling bomber jackets, two-toned corduroy sets, heavyweight shirts and the brand’s first suit –– double-breasted in a a gray pinstripe.

Schwartz opened the brand’s first store on La Brea in April 2021 and it will remain open into 2022.

