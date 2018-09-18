L.A. GOING FUR-FREE: Los Angeles is now the largest city in the U.S. to have approved the ban of the sale of fur by 2020.

The effort was led by City Council members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield, and Mitch O’Farrell. The decision was made in an unanimous vote Tuesday by the Los Angeles City Council and is now pending the legalization by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, according to a spokeswoman in Koretz’s office.

A spokesman in Feuer’s office did not respond immediately to a request for comment about the timeline.

Earlier this year, San Francisco also banned the sale of fur, and other California cities including West Hollywood and Berkeley have also done the same.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals touted the win and posted images of supporters holding signs reading “#Fur Free LA” and “Fur Is Dead” outside Los Angeles City Hall on its Instagram. Actress Alicia Silverstone chimed in, as did Mena Suvari.

PETA executive vice president Tracy Reiman said via e-mail, “PETA is popping the Champagne corks today after the Los Angeles City Council — led by Council Members Paul Koretz, Bob Blumenfield and Mitch O’Farrell — voted to ban the manufacturing and sale of fur, thereby sparing countless animals the horror of being beaten, electrocuted, and skinned alive for environmentally toxic products that kind shoppers don’t want and top designers won’t use. When Los Angeles speaks, the world listens, and it’s now the largest and most notable city to tell the world that fur is dead.”

Kitty Block, acting chief executive officer and president of the Humane Society of the United States said, “As consumers have become more aware of the cruelty behind the fur trade, more and more Americans and people around the world are embracing alternatives. The fur trade kills more than 100 million animals each year, and it does so in the most egregious ways.”

Tuesday’s win in Los Angeles was the latest advancement for animal rights activists who have been making inroads with fashion designers to stop using fur in recent months. Gucci, Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo have pledged to stop using fur in their collections. More recently, Burberry decided to stop using real fur starting with Riccardo Tisci’s first collection and end its practice of destroying unsalable products with immediate effect.

Earlier this month the Prada Group became the target of an international social media campaign, calling for the company to go fur-free. Prada is open to having a dialogue with animal activists associations and is trying to set up meetings with them in the coming weeks, a company spokeswoman said.