×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Lotto Sport Brand Inks Ties With Rolex Paris Masters Tennis Tournament

As part of the three-year deal, Lotto’s double diamond logo will appear on uniforms of judges and ball boys.

Matteo Berrettini, Rolex Paris Masters 2020,
Matteo Berrettini, Rolex Paris Masters 2020. Cedric Lecocq / FFT

MATCH POINT: Following its recent acquisition by WHP Global, high-profile sports brand Lotto Sport Italia has inked a multiyear deal with the tennis tournament Rolex Paris Masters.

As part of the deal, which stretches until 2023, the Italian company will outfit judges and ball boys and girls for the indoor tournament’s upcoming three editions. The first outfits bearing Lotto’s signature double diamond logo will be seen on the tennis courts starting Saturday when the Rolex Paris Masters officially kicks off at the Accor Arena in Paris’ Bercy neighborhood.

The event is part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour, which includes eight other tournaments featuring the top-ranked players.

“We’re enthusiastic about this three-year partnership with the Rolex Paris Masters, which has seen extraordinary talents supported by Lotto triumph, including Robin Söderling in 2010 and David Ferrer in 2012,” said Lotto Sport Italia’s president Andrea Tomat. “Lotto was born with tennis and this sport has stolen our hearts. We’re proud of associating the brand with such a prestigious tournament, which looks toward the future and innovation while staying true to its traditional and authentic values,” he added.

Related Galleries

Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, touted Lotto’s performance- and innovation-driven values.

This marks a new step for the brand, which has been outfitting tennis and sports champions throughout its history. Its double diamond logo is ubiquitous on apparel, footwear and accessories and has been seen on professional athletes such as tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker, as well as a variety of sports teams. Overall, it has supported around 200 tennis players including Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked number eight in the world. He wore Lotto during the finals at Wimbledon earlier this year.

Paris, 4/11/ 2012David FERRER (ESP), winner
David Ferrer won the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in 2012 wearing Lotto. Courtesy of Lotto

Last August, New York-based brand management firm WHP Global, which also owns Joseph Abboud, Anne Klein and has a controlling interest in Toys ‘R’ Us, purchased the intellectual property rights globally to the Trevignano, Italy-based sports brand. Terms were not disclosed.

LSI, which was founded in 1973, has been owned since the early 1990s by its current president Tomat. It has sales of some $400 million globally and is distributed in more than 100 countries.

SEE ALSO: 

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Kicks Off Collaboration With Paris Saint-Germain Soccer Team

Kappa Pays Homage to Diego Armando Maradona

Rising Tennis Star Brooksby Becomes Christopher Cloos Ambassador

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Lotto Sport Brand Partners With Rolex

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad