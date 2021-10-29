Lotto Sport Brand Inks Ties With Rolex Paris Masters Tennis Tournament

MATCH POINT: Following its recent acquisition by WHP Global, high-profile sports brand Lotto Sport Italia has inked a multiyear deal with the tennis tournament Rolex Paris Masters.

As part of the deal, which stretches until 2023, the Italian company will outfit judges and ball boys and girls for the indoor tournament’s upcoming three editions. The first outfits bearing Lotto’s signature double diamond logo will be seen on the tennis courts starting Saturday when the Rolex Paris Masters officially kicks off at the Accor Arena in Paris’ Bercy neighborhood.

The event is part of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour, which includes eight other tournaments featuring the top-ranked players.

“We’re enthusiastic about this three-year partnership with the Rolex Paris Masters, which has seen extraordinary talents supported by Lotto triumph, including Robin Söderling in 2010 and David Ferrer in 2012,” said Lotto Sport Italia’s president Andrea Tomat. “Lotto was born with tennis and this sport has stolen our hearts. We’re proud of associating the brand with such a prestigious tournament, which looks toward the future and innovation while staying true to its traditional and authentic values,” he added.

Gilles Moretton, president of the French Tennis Federation, touted Lotto’s performance- and innovation-driven values.

This marks a new step for the brand, which has been outfitting tennis and sports champions throughout its history. Its double diamond logo is ubiquitous on apparel, footwear and accessories and has been seen on professional athletes such as tennis Grand Slam champions Martina Navratilova and Boris Becker, as well as a variety of sports teams. Overall, it has supported around 200 tennis players including Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked number eight in the world. He wore Lotto during the finals at Wimbledon earlier this year.

David Ferrer won the Rolex Paris Masters tennis tournament in 2012 wearing Lotto. Courtesy of Lotto

Last August, New York-based brand management firm WHP Global, which also owns Joseph Abboud, Anne Klein and has a controlling interest in Toys ‘R’ Us, purchased the intellectual property rights globally to the Trevignano, Italy-based sports brand. Terms were not disclosed.

LSI, which was founded in 1973, has been owned since the early 1990s by its current president Tomat. It has sales of some $400 million globally and is distributed in more than 100 countries.

