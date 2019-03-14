Louis Vuitton, whose fall-winter 2019 men’s wear collection drew inspiration from Michael Jackson’s pop-culture legacy, has reacted swiftly to the mounting controversy in the wake of the “Leaving Neverland” documentary.

The HBO program, which was screened at the Sundance Film Festival last week, spotlights two men who allege they were sexually abused as children by the “Thriller” singer.

“I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights,” Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, said in a statement released exclusively to WWD.

“We find the allegations in the documentary deeply troubling and disturbing,” added Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Child safety and welfare is of utmost importance to Louis Vuitton. We are fully committed to advocating this cause.”

In the statement, Vuitton stressed that the documentary has caused the fashion house “the greatest pain.”

The company also stressed that it was “unaware” of the documentary at the time of the Vuitton men’s show in January

“My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers,” Abloh said in Thursday’s statement.

Abloh’s second collection show for Vuitton was staged in a a darkened tent in the Tuileries garden of Paris, where the brand re-created a Manhattan street corner at nighttime, reminiscent of the set of Jackson’s “Billie Jean” video.

The collection included sequin-encrusted tops that nodded to Jackson’s more flamboyant stage costumes, while a T-shirt printed with an image of his loafer-clad feet and white socks paid homage to his famous dance moves. There was also a bevy of layered tailoring in shades of gray, outerwear festooned with Vuitton’s famous monogram, plus shirts, sweaters and trench coats with flag prints.

Vuitton said it would not produce any item “that directly features Michael Jackson elements” and assured that the collection, which had multiple inspirations and that will ultimately reach stores, would “purely reflect the true values of the brand and of our artistic director.”