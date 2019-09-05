Louis Vuitton, though based in Paris, will not sit out this New York Fashion Week. The maison will launch a textile collaboration with American artist Jonas Wood on Sept. 6, with the collection hitting stores worldwide by Sept 12.

Wood — who is known for colorful prints and paintings — has helped develop graphic shawls, silk scarves and stoles in wool and silk for Vuitton. They feature some of the artist’s best-known motifs like basketballs, colorful vegetation and facsimiles of pottery created by Wood’s wife, artist Shio Kusaka, all represented alongside Vuitton’s signature LV monogram.

Vuitton said its partnership with Wood represents the latest textile tie-up with a fine artist, the last being contemporary sculptor and painter, Alex Israel. Vuitton has also in the past collaborated with Sol LeWitt, James Rosenquist, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Stephen Sprouse and Yayoi Kusama, among others.