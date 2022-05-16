Louis Vuitton Teases Second Chapter With Japanese Artist Yayoi Kusama

Ten years after their first partnership, Louis Vuitton has teased its second chapter with artist Yayoi Kusama via the French brand’s Instagram.

The work includes a collection of exclusive bags that feature a reinterpretation of the artist’s obsessive dots across Louis Vuitton signature shapes as well as on new models.

According to the brand, the pieces celebrate Louis Vuitton’s long-standing relationship with the artist, and while it will hit stores worldwide in January 2023, some pieces already debuted as part of artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort 2023 fashion show last week at the Salk Institute in San Diego.

So far Louis Vuitton has posted two videos on its Instagram revealing the new collection. Each has already garnered 150,000 views.

Two bag styles from the Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama collection, seen as part of its resort 2023 collection. Courtesy

Chapter one debuted in 2012 and saw Vuitton launch both a ready-to-wear and accessories collection in collaboration with Kusama. It was expressed in a wide range of offerings, including exhibitions, products and series of unique window installations, including a lifelike mannequin modeled after the artist herself.

