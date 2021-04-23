BTS for Louis Vuitton.

The band members of BTS are known for strong style.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

Why dress one famous musician when a South Korean boy band shelters seven? Louis Vuitton has named BTS its latest brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, said in a statement. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment: “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

Vuitton had already leveraged the power of K-pop by enlisting BTS to do a teaser campaign ahead of Abloh’s fall 2021 collection for Vuitton unveiled in January. BTS boasts 40.2 million followers on Instagram, for example. Online chatter focused mainly on whether BTS would attend the show, which was filmed in Paris without guests due to the ongoing restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS for Louis Vuitton

BTS wore Louis Vuitton men’s wear designed by Virgil Abloh to the 2021 Grammy Awards.  Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is made up of seven performers — Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — each of whom has his own style. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and been recognized at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The boy band’s massive popularity and cool style have helped win over key leaders in the fashion crowd. BTS landed on Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List. The same year they were named global brand ambassadors for Fila and were dressed by Dior’s men’s wear designer Kim Jones, who created stage outfits for a leg of the group’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

Vuitton also boasts a host of famous female brand ambassadors, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux and Naomi Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam winner.

See also:

Dior’s Kim Jones Designs Stage Outfits for Boy Band BTS

South Korean Boy Band BTS and Fila Launching Capsule Collection

Asian Influencers Boost Audiences for European Men’s Digital Fashion Shows

Louis Vuitton Virgil Abloh
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus