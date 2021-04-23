Why dress one famous musician when a South Korean boy band shelters seven? Louis Vuitton has named BTS its latest brand ambassadors.

“I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today,” Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton, said in a statement. “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

In a statement, BTS returned the sentiment: “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

Vuitton had already leveraged the power of K-pop by enlisting BTS to do a teaser campaign ahead of Abloh’s fall 2021 collection for Vuitton unveiled in January. BTS boasts 40.2 million followers on Instagram, for example. Online chatter focused mainly on whether BTS would attend the show, which was filmed in Paris without guests due to the ongoing restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is made up of seven performers — Jin, Suga, J’Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook — each of whom has his own style. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and been recognized at the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

The boy band’s massive popularity and cool style have helped win over key leaders in the fashion crowd. BTS landed on Vanity Fair’s 2019 Best Dressed List. The same year they were named global brand ambassadors for Fila and were dressed by Dior’s men’s wear designer Kim Jones, who created stage outfits for a leg of the group’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour.

Vuitton also boasts a host of famous female brand ambassadors, including Alicia Vikander, Emma Stone, Léa Seydoux and Naomi Osaka, a three-time Grand Slam winner.

