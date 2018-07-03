To mark 20 years since Louis Vuitton launched its first women’s ready-to-wear collection in 1998, a definitive volume titled “Louis Vuitton Catwalk” is coming out this summer.

Prefaced by Financial Times’ fashion editor Jo Ellison, the 632-page volume retraces the collections designed by the house’s two artistic directors, Marc Jacobs (1998-2013) and incumbent head of women’s wear Nicolas Ghesquière.

The book includes 1,350 photographs of memorable silhouettes and their details, accompanied by texts by writer and fashion curator Louise Rytter.

Published in English by Thames & Hudson, the book will be available from this month at Louis Vuitton boutiques before a wider release in libraries.

“Louis Vuitton Défilés,” the French edition, will be released by the Editions de la Martinière in Septembre and later In the year in Italian.