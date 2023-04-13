Louis Vuitton Presents ‘Crafting Dreams’ in L.A., a Showcase of Objects and Goods

Louis Vuitton is in Los Angeles presenting “Crafting Dreams,” a collection of objects and goods.

Opened on Wednesday and available for visits until May 3, access is by appointment only at a private residence.

Visitors can expect Objets Nomades, hardsided trunks, watches, fine jewelry and one-of-a-kind leather goods. They’ll be on view with showcases of special collaborations by the French house and various creatives throughout the years. There are also opportunities to create personalized pieces with Louis Vuitton artisans.

“Crafting Dreams represents the pinnacle of the Maison’s tradition of regional savoir-faire activations, celebrating bespoke items and singular offerings that highlight Louis Vuitton’s legendary craftsmanship and heritage,” notes the house. “Crafting Dreams will reveal a sophisticated selection of pieces from the Maison’s most exclusive métiers. Notably, the Los Angeles presentation will be an exclusive opportunity to preview the Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson, which will make its official debut at Milan Design Week later in the month. Available in three colorways, the trunk features 19 modular cubes, with the smallest cubes having a hidden back compartment to store one’s most precious belongings. Hard-sided trunks are the earliest Vuitton product, so working with Newson on the Wonder Trunk is a testament to both the Maison’s heritage and commitment to design innovation.”

Highlights include an Infinity Party Trunk containing a complete Champagne service, adorned with artist Yayoi Kusama’s multicolored signature dots, as well as a Vanity Mahjong set, released in 2022, and new Rolling Trunk — both traveling to the U.S. for the first time.