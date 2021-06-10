CRUISING ALONG: Nicolas Ghesquière will unveil Louis Vuitton’s cruise 2022 collection with a livestream scheduled for June 15 at 2 p.m. CET, WWD has learned.

The French luxury brand is keeping the location and other details under wraps, although it is understood the collection has already been paraded and filmed somewhere in the vicinity of Paris. The content will be viewable on Louisvuitton.com and its main social channels.

Like many brands adapting to restrictions wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, Louis Vuitton has had to occasionally substitute live runway spectacles with digital solutions, although a smattering of physical shows with guests are planned for the upcoming men’s fashion weeks in Milan and Paris, and couture week in the French capital.

Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise collections. Shows have been staged at the groovy Bob Hope Estate in Palm Springs, Calif., by John Lautner; Brazil’s MAC Niteroi by Oscar Niemeyer; Kyoto’s Miho Museum by Ieoh Ming Pei; the Fondation Maeght in Saint-Paul de Vence by Josep Lluís Sert, and the TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport in New York by Eero Saarinen.

The health crisis has also extended the timeframe for the main cruise collections, typically clustered in May, but this year extending well into June.

As reported, Dior is heading to Athens, Greece, to unveil its cruise collection at the Panathenaic Stadium on June 17. Chanel was among the first out the starting blocks, parading its cruise range on May 4 at the Carrières de Lumières, the white limestone quarries located in Les Baux-de-Provence in the South of France.

