×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Maison Margiela Expands Retail Footprint, Opens Renovated Milan Flagship

Business

Nick Knight’s Metaverse Dream Comes True

Sustainability

Will Fashion Follow Through After Cop27?

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

The French luxury goods brand has created a special installation for the Jewel Court.

Louis Vuitton Christmas tree
The Louis Vuitton Christmas tree. Courtsey of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton is decking the halls of South Coast Plaza ahead of the holiday season.

The French luxury brand has unveiled a special tree for the Costa Mesa, California, shopping center’s Jewel Court.

The 40-foot tree is stacked with LV branded boxed gifts in the shapes of toys, including surfboards, airplanes, dinosaurs and bikes, in keeping with the “cadeaux” theme. It’s the first time Louis Vuitton has created a holiday tree for a luxury shopping destination.

Also in the spirit of seasonal decorating, Louis Vuitton has collaborated with Lego on festive scenes for its holiday windows and store displays around the world through Jan. 1.

Related Galleries

The first LV boutique in South Coast Plaza opened in 1986, and the brand has been steadily increasing its square footage ever since. In 2000, it opened the current space, tripling the original size to 7,000 square feet total. The shop was designed by Peter Marino, who also designed the Louis Vuitton locations in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and Paris’s Place Vendôme.

In late August, the brand opened a second store at the shopping center, a dedicated men’s store. For the holidays, the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Tiffany & Co. will also debut an Andy Warhol-inspired ornament installation.

In other South Coast Plaza news, the original wing that debuted in 1967 is undergoing a transformation with the opening of the new Gentle Monster store, announced boutiques for Missoni, Alexander Wang, Byredo and an expanded Rimowa store. Plans for the redevelopment of the old Sears building and adjacent property are also coming soon. At the other end of the shopping center, Reformation and Anine Bing are opening, alongside new locations for Coach, Weekend MaxMara, Hugo Boss and John Varvatos. In the luxury wing, Hermes opened an expanded, redesigned store in March.

The Segerstrom family-owned South Coast Plaza has been celebrating its 55th anniversary. In October, it continued its history of nurturing the arts with a gala opening of the Orange County Museum of Art’s new Thom Mayne-designed building. It was the cornerstone of the vision of a Segerstrom Center for the Arts, encompassing performance and visual arts, which was spearheaded by the late retail pioneer and philanthropist Henry Segerstrom.


Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Hot Summer Bags

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Louis Vuitton Decks the Holiday Tree at South Coast Plaza

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad