Louis Vuitton is giving Canada some love in the form of its “Time Capsule” exhibition, which will bow Sept. 7 at Toronto’s Union Station. The show, which traces the luxury house’s evolution more than 160 years, details Louis Vuitton’s innovations in technology and design, which allowed the company to accommodate clients during times of cataclysmic change.

“Time Capsule,” which will be on view through Sept. 30, starts at the beginning of the brand’s story, 1854, and continues to the present. The journey is visually highlighted with rare objects from the Louis Vuitton archive such as a trunk with the classic monogram, circa 1906, and an early zinc bed trunk that opens into a foldout bed.

The house has remained committed to the spirit of founder Louis Vuitton, who created an “Art of Travel” through luggage, handbags and accessories and never lost sight of the fact that no matter how beautiful, creative and elegant a design was, it also had to be practical.

As advances in transportation accelerated travel and the movement of people around the world, Louis Vuitton “has continued to address new challenges faced by travelers with imaginative and ingenious creations,” the company said.

“Time Capsule” is divided into six parts. The “Keys to the Codes” highlights design features found on Louis Vuitton’s first trunks. “Journeys Around the World” explains how the brand met and continues to meet the demands of new forms of transportation over the years. “Elegance in Motion” shows how Louis Vuitton has enabled clients to travel in style, while “Icons of the House” features the brand’s most iconic and memorable products. “Magic Malle,” a symbol of the house, centers on the trunk where it all began, and Louis Vuitton craftsman work in the Artisans Room.

The first stop of “Time Capsule” in Toronto commemorates Louis Vuitton’s 35th anniversary in the city. The “Time Capsule” exhibition kicked off in Hong Kong in April of last year, then traveled to Bangkok, Berlin, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai. The show in 2018 made stops in Melbourne, Madrid, Los Angeles and Osaka.