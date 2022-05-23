×
Louis Vuitton Exhibition Sails to Qingdao From Shenzhen

The brand continues its "Louis Vuitton &" exhibition in China despite pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks putting many Chinese cities on high alert.

Sailing boats bearing logo of the
Sailing boats bearing logo of the LV & Exhibition in Qingdao, China. Courtesy

Louis Vuitton is continuing with its “Louis Vuitton &” exhibition in China despite pockets of COVID-19 outbreaks putting many cities on high alert.

Running until July 1 and admission free, the latest chapter is being hosted at Qingdao’s Olympic Sailing Center, which was built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. Boats with the event’s logo were docked by the northeastern city’s coastline to commemorate the opening of the exhibition last Friday.

Aerial view of LV & Exhibition in Qingdao, China
An aerial view of “Louis Vuitton &” exhibition in Qingdao, China. Courtesy

The exhibition, which made its China debut in Shenzhen last November, features more than 180 items spanning more than 160 years, including special-order trunks from the early 20th century, monogram bags reworked by artists and designers, and designs from original collaborations. The show also spotlights Vuitton’s handbag flagship Capucine, showing the full range of the Artycapucines collection in collaboration with artists like Alex Israel, Urs Fischer and Zeng Fanzhi.

Another highlight is a showcase of a selection of the 200 specially commissioned trunks by people including Cao Fei, Liu Wei and Zhang Ding in honor of the 200th anniversary of the birth of Louis Vuitton himself.

The exhibition space also includes a gift shop and a coffee shop.

LV & Exhibition in Qingdao, China
The “Louis Vuitton &” exhibition in Qingdao, China. GUOXINXIN/Courtesy

Qingdao went through a small COVID-19 outbreak in March. The virus was mostly detected among middle school students in Laixi county at that time. As of Monday, the city logged two imported asymptomatic cases, and zero local COVID-19 cases.

