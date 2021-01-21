Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh is getting ready to debut his men’s fall 2021 collection for the luxury powerhouse.

The show will debut digitally as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 21, taking place at 2.30 p.m. CET (or 8.30 a.m. EST) with no audience, in compliance with instructions from Paris’ police authorities, which prohibited physical gatherings.

After taking its men’s shows to Shanghai and Tokyo last year, Louis Vuitton has been ringing in the new year with a series of men’s fashion events in Paris this month, to culminate with today’s unveiling of the fall collection.

Dubbed “Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park,” the mix of physical and digital experiences kicked off with a temporary store, open from Jan. 8 to 31 at 28 Quai de la Mégisserie, offering a selection of reissued and new limited-edition sneakers, jewelry and sunglasses designed by Abloh.

It was understood that some brands — including Louis Vuitton and Dior — initially hoped to stage physical fashion shows with small audiences, health conditions permitting. However plans had to be revised as France remains in the grip of the coronavirus crisis, after a slow start to its national vaccination campaign.

Watch the show here at 2.30 p.m. CET/ 8.30 a.m. EST.

