Models wear creations as part of the Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in ParisFashion S/S 2020 Louis Vuitton, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2019

Models wear creations as part of the Vuitton Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris Fashion S/S 2020 Louis Vuitton, Paris, France - 01 Oct 2019

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Paris Fashion Week is almost over: the fall 2020 Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear women’s show is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CET/12:30 p.m. EST at the Louvre Museum on Tuesday.

You’ll be able to see every new runway look from women’s artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière via the video player below ⁠— and can double-click on the player for a full-screen view.

Read more from WWD: 

Louis Vuitton Is Opening a Restaurant

The Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Look Book Is Pure Pulp Fiction

Louis Vuitton, NBA Confirm Multiyear Partnership

WATCH: The Stella McCartney Fall 2020 Fashion Show

fall 2020 Fashion Shows Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière Paris Fashion Week