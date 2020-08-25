Virgil Abloh has introduced Louis Vuitton skateboarding with the signing of Lucien Clarke, who partnered with Abloh to design the house’s first skateboarding sneaker.

The Louis Vuitton men’s artistic director revealed the move on Instagram with a photo of himself with Clarke and the first official advertisement in Thrasher Magazine. He also shared a video of Clarke saying, “It’s official,” and dated July 17, 2020.

“Just signed Jamaica’s own @lucienclarke to Louis Vuitton as the first skater deal of this type,” Abloh said in the caption. “Gave him free reign [sic] to design his pro model.”

Abloh explained the significance of the Shanghai show being held on Jamaican Independence Day as “one of the major rabbit holes of that show.” He added, “There’s an intense logic behind what you see that I create. Face value isn’t nearly deep enough.”

Jamaica-born and London-bred Clarke also shared the ad in his Instagram page with photos of the ad, the sneakers and a Palace skateboard that features an illustrated Clarke in a Louis Vuitton monogram-patterned polo shirt. Clarke, who is also sponsored by Palace, modeled for Louis Vuitton on the runway and in look books for the house.

The ads feature Clarke in Trafalgar Square in London skating in a full Louis Vuitton monogram outfit, quilted vest and his pro model sneakers.

The LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton umbrella has dabbled in action sports prior to this signing. Fendi unveiled its first BMX bike with Niger Sylvester, and Dior partnered with Bogarde to create a limited-edition BMX bike as well. In addition, Dior, under the direction of Kris Van Assche, introduced skate decks, and Kim Jones did the same for Louis Vuitton in its collaboration with Supreme.