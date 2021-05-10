NEW FORMULA: Louis Vuitton will design the trophy travel case for the winner of the Monaco Grand Prix, which returns this month after being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French luxury house said on Monday that it has signed a multiyear partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco, the organizer of what is considered the most glamorous and high-profile event on the Formula One calendar.

It’s also one of the sport’s most demanding tracks, as drivers speed through the streets of Monaco, negotiating steep slopes and hairpin corners, as well as a tunnel. Past winners of the race include Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Lewis Hamilton, who won the last edition in 2019.

“At almost 300 km/h between the rails, it’s the Formula One Grand Prix that all drivers aspire to win one day. Today, we are proud to be associated with the championship and to start writing together a piece of history,” Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, said in a statement.

“The trophy trunk epitomizes ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ — witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends,” he added.

Handcrafted in Vuitton’s historic workshops in Asnières, on the outskirts of Paris, the trunk comes in a bespoke monogram canvas featuring the red shade of the Monaco flag, painted with a V motif in red and white stripes. The trophy, depicting the 19 turns of the track, will be awarded to the winner of the race on May 23.

Authorities have decided to allow up to 7,500 ticket holders a day to attend the event, representing around 40 percent of capacity in the stands.

Vuitton has a history of sports collaborations, producing trophy cases for the NBA, America’s Cup, the FIFA World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Roland-Garros tennis tournament, and extending into esports via a partnership with Riot Games, the maker of the online video game “League of Legends.”

