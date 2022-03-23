×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: March 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren RTW Fall 2022

Business

Lanvin Group to Become Public Company in SPAC Deal

Business

EXCLUSIVE: A Preview of Brands’ Offerings for Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Is Opening a Pop-up Café in Seoul

The menu will be overseen by Korean-born French chef Pierre Sang Boyer.

Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul
The Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul will host a pop-up restaurant from May. Yongjoon Choi

SEOUL FOOD: Louis Vuitton is reaching a little further into the hospitality field by opening a pop-up restaurant at its flagship in Seoul’s Gangnam district, WWD has learned.

The menu at the Louis Vuitton Café will be overseen by Korean-born French chef Pierre Sang Boyer, who runs several restaurants in Paris. It is to open in May on the fourth floor of the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, a cultural space that has already hosted exhibitions showcasing such influential artists as Alberto Giacometti, Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol.

Pierre Sang Boyer
Pierre Sang Boyer Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Vuitton said the exact opening date, hours and menus would be announced at a later date. Sang Boyer is known for a cuisine that marries Korea and France, served in a range of atmospheres, from an elegant gourmet restaurant to a trendy bistro setting.

The French luxury giant opened its first Vuitton café and restaurant in 2020 at its flagship boutique in Osaka, Japan, and followed up last year with an LV Café and chocolate shop at its new seven-story Ginza Namiki flagship in Tokyo.

The Seoul flagship boasts a facade by architect Frank Gehry. It opened in October 2019.

The pop-up café opens to the public from May 4 to June 10.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad