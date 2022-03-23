Louis Vuitton Is Opening a Pop-up Café in Seoul

SEOUL FOOD: Louis Vuitton is reaching a little further into the hospitality field by opening a pop-up restaurant at its flagship in Seoul’s Gangnam district, WWD has learned.

The menu at the Louis Vuitton Café will be overseen by Korean-born French chef Pierre Sang Boyer, who runs several restaurants in Paris. It is to open in May on the fourth floor of the Louis Vuitton Maison Seoul, a cultural space that has already hosted exhibitions showcasing such influential artists as Alberto Giacometti, Gerhard Richter and Andy Warhol.

Pierre Sang Boyer Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Vuitton said the exact opening date, hours and menus would be announced at a later date. Sang Boyer is known for a cuisine that marries Korea and France, served in a range of atmospheres, from an elegant gourmet restaurant to a trendy bistro setting.

The French luxury giant opened its first Vuitton café and restaurant in 2020 at its flagship boutique in Osaka, Japan, and followed up last year with an LV Café and chocolate shop at its new seven-story Ginza Namiki flagship in Tokyo.

The Seoul flagship boasts a facade by architect Frank Gehry. It opened in October 2019.

The pop-up café opens to the public from May 4 to June 10.